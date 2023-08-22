How to Watch the Rockies vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Ezequiel Tovar and Randy Arozarena will take the field when the Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays meet on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.
Rockies vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rockies Player Props
|Rays vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 126 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 547 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.51) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.511 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Blach has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-5
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Mantiply
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-7
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Slade Cecconi
|8/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-1
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Michael Kopech
|8/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 11-5
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 10-5
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Dylan Cease
|8/22/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Zack Littell
|8/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Aaron Civale
|8/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|-
|8/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Kyle Gibson
|8/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Cole Irvin
|8/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Bradish
