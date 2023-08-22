How to Watch the Royals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Paul Blackburn will attempt to slow down Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals when they take on his Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 122 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB action.
- Kansas City is 23rd in baseball, slugging .395.
- The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Kansas City is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (509 total).
- The Royals' .300 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.
- The Royals strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- Kansas City has a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.415).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Angel Zerpa (1-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/17/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-4
|Home
|Angel Zerpa
|George Kirby
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Jameson Taillon
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Steele
|8/20/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/21/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-4
|Away
|Tucker Davidson
|Paul Blackburn
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Angel Zerpa
|Paul Blackburn
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Luis Medina
|8/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Bryce Miller
|8/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Castillo
|8/28/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|Andre Jackson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.