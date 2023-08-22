Paul Blackburn will attempt to slow down Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals when they take on his Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 122 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB action.

Kansas City is 23rd in baseball, slugging .395.

The Royals' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Kansas City is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (509 total).

The Royals' .300 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.

The Royals strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City has a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.415).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Angel Zerpa (1-1) out to make his second start of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Mariners L 6-4 Home Angel Zerpa George Kirby 8/18/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Cole Ragans Jameson Taillon 8/19/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Brady Singer Justin Steele 8/20/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics - Away Angel Zerpa Paul Blackburn 8/23/2023 Athletics - Away Cole Ragans Luis Medina 8/25/2023 Mariners - Away Brady Singer Logan Gilbert 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Bryce Miller 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Andre Jackson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.