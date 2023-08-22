Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Athletics on August 22, 2023
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Brent Rooker and others when the Kansas City Royals visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 142 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 25 home runs, 27 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.
- He has a slash line of .281/.320/.504 on the year.
- Witt Jr. hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 19
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has put up 109 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 55 runs.
- He has a slash line of .252/.294/.427 on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Athletics
|Aug. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 19
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 53 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .245/.330/.476 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
Ruiz Stats
- Esteury Ruiz has 21 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped 49 bases.
- He has a slash line of .247/.302/.324 so far this year.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 20
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 18
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
