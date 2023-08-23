Charlie Blackmon vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on August 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is batting .281 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Blackmon enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .412 with two homers.
- Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Blackmon has had an RBI in 22 games this season (34.9%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.3%).
- In 50.8% of his games this year (32 of 63), he has scored, and in nine of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|26
|.307
|AVG
|.245
|.390
|OBP
|.336
|.533
|SLG
|.378
|17
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|8
|16/17
|K/BB
|19/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.44 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.