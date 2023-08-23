Ezequiel Tovar vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Read More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.430) thanks to 44 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has reached base via a hit in 82 games this season (of 118 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (11.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has driven in a run in 42 games this year (35.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 52 of 118 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.285
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.260
|.466
|SLG
|.393
|23
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|25
|56/12
|K/BB
|70/9
|2
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Civale gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.44, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
