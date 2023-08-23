Mike Toglia vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mike Toglia (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is batting .174 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 36 games this season, Toglia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 8.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Toglia has driven in a run in nine games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 14 of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.210
|AVG
|.136
|.300
|OBP
|.177
|.290
|SLG
|.271
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|4
|23/8
|K/BB
|22/2
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale makes the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.44 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.44, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
