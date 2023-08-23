How to Watch the Rockies vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
Austin Gomber will look to slow down Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays when they square off against his Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 127 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored 551 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.57 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.518 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gomber (9-9) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 26th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 25 starts this season.
- Gomber has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-7
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Slade Cecconi
|8/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-1
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Michael Kopech
|8/19/2023
|White Sox
|W 11-5
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/20/2023
|White Sox
|L 10-5
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Dylan Cease
|8/22/2023
|Rays
|L 12-4
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Zack Littell
|8/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Aaron Civale
|8/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|-
|8/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Kyle Gibson
|8/26/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Cole Irvin
|8/27/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Bradish
|8/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bryce Elder
