Player prop bet options for Yandy Diaz, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 112 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .252/.335/.463 on the season.

McMahon has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 27 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 57 RBI (114 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.297/.430 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Civale Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Aaron Civale (6-3) for his 17th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 16 starts this season.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 16 6.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 5.0 7 2 2 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 5 4.1 9 3 3 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 6.0 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Royals Jul. 25 8.0 5 1 1 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Aaron Civale's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 27 doubles, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 62 RBI (138 total hits).

He has a slash line of .328/.404/.506 on the year.

Diaz has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .440 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 18 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 115 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 63 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He has a .261/.369/.430 slash line on the season.

Arozarena has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Angels Aug. 19 3-for-6 3 1 2 6 0 at Angels Aug. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.