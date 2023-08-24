Brendan Rodgers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .268 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .246 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Rodgers has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits on five occasions (31.3%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this season.
- Rodgers has an RBI in five of 16 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five of 16 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.314
|AVG
|.167
|.333
|OBP
|.219
|.486
|SLG
|.167
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
