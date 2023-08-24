Elias Diaz, who is 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ET on August 24.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .271 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.

Diaz enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .474 with two homers.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 69 of 110 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (35 of 110), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 29.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .292 AVG .251 .335 OBP .309 .492 SLG .365 21 XBH 12 8 HR 5 34 RBI 25 37/14 K/BB 53/15 2 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings