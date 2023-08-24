Jurickson Profar vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jurickson Profar, who is 1-for-3 in his most recent game, will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ET on August 24.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .240 with 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 45 walks.
- Profar has had a hit in 68 of 107 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (23.4%).
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (6.5%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has had an RBI in 27 games this year (25.2%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (40.2%), including seven multi-run games (6.5%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.281
|AVG
|.200
|.359
|OBP
|.282
|.433
|SLG
|.305
|23
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|19
|34/22
|K/BB
|50/23
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.89 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
