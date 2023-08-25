Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .767 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Athletics.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.320), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (144) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 85 of 126 games this season (67.5%), with more than one hit on 42 occasions (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 25 games this season (19.8%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 48 games this season (38.1%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (14.3%).
- He has scored in 59 of 126 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|65
|.302
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.306
|.563
|SLG
|.450
|31
|XBH
|26
|15
|HR
|11
|51
|RBI
|30
|43/13
|K/BB
|58/15
|13
|SB
|24
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.78 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.