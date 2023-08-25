Brendan Rodgers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Brendan Rodgers (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .239 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.
- Rodgers has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rodgers has had an RBI in five games this year (29.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five of 17 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Other Rockies Players vs the Orioles
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|.314
|AVG
|.156
|.333
|OBP
|.250
|.486
|SLG
|.156
|5
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin (1-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.66 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
