Dodgers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 25
Friday's contest at Fenway Park has the Los Angeles Dodgers (78-48) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (68-60) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.56 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 104 times this season and won 65, or 62.5%, of those games.
- This season Los Angeles has won 56 of its 90 games, or 62.2%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 705.
- The Dodgers have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests.
- The Red Sox have won in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Boston has a mark of 24-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Boston is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (638 total).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 19
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Caleb Ferguson vs Eury Pérez
|August 19
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Julio Urías vs Braxton Garrett
|August 22
|@ Guardians
|L 8-3
|Bobby Miller vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|W 6-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Xzavion Curry
|August 24
|@ Guardians
|W 9-3
|Caleb Ferguson vs Gavin Williams
|August 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Kutter Crawford
|August 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Julio Urías vs James Paxton
|August 27
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Tanner Houck
|August 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Zac Gallen
|August 29
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Merrill Kelly
|August 30
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brandon Pfaadt
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|@ Yankees
|W 6-5
|Josh Winckowski vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 21
|@ Astros
|L 9-4
|James Paxton vs Cristian Javier
|August 22
|@ Astros
|L 7-3
|Tanner Houck vs Justin Verlander
|August 23
|@ Astros
|W 7-5
|Chris Sale vs Jose Urquidy
|August 24
|@ Astros
|W 17-1
|Brayan Bello vs J.P. France
|August 25
|Dodgers
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Lance Lynn
|August 26
|Dodgers
|-
|James Paxton vs Julio Urías
|August 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Bobby Miller
|August 28
|Astros
|-
|Chris Sale vs Cristian Javier
|August 29
|Astros
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jose Urquidy
|August 30
|Astros
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs J.P. France
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.