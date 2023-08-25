Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has five doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .228.

Waters has gotten a hit in 37 of 66 games this year (56.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (18.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 66), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Waters has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 34.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .279 AVG .183 .364 OBP .238 .510 SLG .287 12 XBH 5 4 HR 3 14 RBI 11 28/10 K/BB 53/9 3 SB 7

Mariners Pitching Rankings