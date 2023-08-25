Drew Waters vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has five doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .228.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 37 of 66 games this year (56.1%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (18.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 66), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 34.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.6%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.279
|AVG
|.183
|.364
|OBP
|.238
|.510
|SLG
|.287
|12
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|28/10
|K/BB
|53/9
|3
|SB
|7
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Miller (8-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.78 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
