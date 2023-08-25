Elias Díaz vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with two home runs and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .270.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 91st in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 62.2% of his games this season (69 of 111), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (35 of 111), with two or more RBI 18 times (16.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 111 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|57
|.292
|AVG
|.250
|.335
|OBP
|.308
|.492
|SLG
|.363
|21
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|25
|37/14
|K/BB
|54/15
|2
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Irvin (1-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.66, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
