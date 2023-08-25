Maikel Garcia -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .283 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 26 walks.

Garcia has had a hit in 65 of 93 games this year (69.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (26.9%).

He has gone deep in four games this season (4.3%), homering in 1% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 37.6% of his games this season (35 of 93), with more than one RBI six times (6.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 games this year (40.9%), including six multi-run games (6.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .316 AVG .250 .351 OBP .305 .420 SLG .331 14 XBH 8 1 HR 3 27 RBI 16 34/12 K/BB 47/14 9 SB 10

Mariners Pitching Rankings