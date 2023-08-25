Matt Beaty and his .440 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Athletics.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate

  • Beaty is batting .286 with four doubles and four walks.
  • Beaty has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Beaty has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Mariners

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
.357 AVG .200
.438 OBP .200
.357 SLG .200
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
3/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday, Aug. 19 against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .217 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.