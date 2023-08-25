Matt Beaty vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Matt Beaty and his .440 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller on August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Athletics.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is batting .286 with four doubles and four walks.
- Beaty has gotten a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Beaty has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.357
|AVG
|.200
|.438
|OBP
|.200
|.357
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|3/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday, Aug. 19 against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .217 batting average against him.
