Matt Duffy vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Matt Duffy (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .255 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
- Duffy has picked up a hit in 53.0% of his 66 games this season, with more than one hit in 7.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In 10 games this season (15.2%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 66 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.318
|AVG
|.188
|.385
|OBP
|.226
|.388
|SLG
|.238
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|3
|13/7
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the righty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
