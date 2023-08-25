MJ Melendez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, MJ Melendez (hitting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks while batting .234.
- In 79 of 121 games this year (65.3%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (16.5%).
- In 9.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has had at least one RBI in 24.0% of his games this season (29 of 121), with more than one RBI 12 times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (35.5%), including nine multi-run games (7.4%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.228
|AVG
|.240
|.299
|OBP
|.308
|.360
|SLG
|.424
|18
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/24
|K/BB
|76/19
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.78 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering two hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .217 against him.
