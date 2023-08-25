Nelson Velazquez -- batting .229 with four home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on August 25 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez is batting .234 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Velazquez has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in 35.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 20), and 10.3% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this year (35.0%), Velazquez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (55.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .353 AVG .000 .450 OBP .077 .824 SLG .000 4 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 0 4/3 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings