Friday's game between the Seattle Mariners (71-56) and the Kansas City Royals (41-88) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners securing the victory. Game time is at 10:10 PM on August 25.

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (8-4) against the Royals and Brady Singer (8-9).

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 113 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (31.9%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 12-40 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (517 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule