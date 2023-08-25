Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (71-56) will host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (41-88) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, August 25, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+150). The total is 8 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (8-9, 5.04 ERA)

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 47 (56.6%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 14-8 (winning 63.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 5-2 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 31.9%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won 12 of 52 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Royals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+325) Drew Waters 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+260)

Royals Futures Odds

