Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Mariners.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 145 hits and an OBP of .321, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .508.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- In 86 of 127 games this year (67.7%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (33.1%).
- In 19.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 48 games this year (37.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 59 of 127 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|66
|.302
|AVG
|.259
|.335
|OBP
|.308
|.563
|SLG
|.455
|31
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|11
|51
|RBI
|30
|43/13
|K/BB
|59/16
|13
|SB
|24
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (11-5) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 148 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.074 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
