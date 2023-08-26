On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Mariners.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 145 hits and an OBP of .321, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .508.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

In 86 of 127 games this year (67.7%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 42 of those games he had more than one (33.1%).

In 19.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 48 games this year (37.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 59 of 127 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 66 .302 AVG .259 .335 OBP .308 .563 SLG .455 31 XBH 27 15 HR 11 51 RBI 30 43/13 K/BB 59/16 13 SB 24

Mariners Pitching Rankings