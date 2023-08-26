On Saturday, Charlie Blackmon (hitting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .285 with 15 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Blackmon has gotten a hit in 49 of 66 games this season (74.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (30.3%).

He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (22 of 66), with two or more RBI nine times (13.6%).

He has scored in 35 of 66 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 29 .307 AVG .257 .390 OBP .349 .533 SLG .376 17 XBH 9 5 HR 2 23 RBI 8 16/17 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings