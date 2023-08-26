Kyle Isbel vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- batting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Mariners.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- In 58.6% of his games this year (41 of 70), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.0% of his games this year, Isbel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.250
|AVG
|.242
|.274
|OBP
|.280
|.366
|SLG
|.419
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|14
|18/3
|K/BB
|27/7
|4
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 148 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), eighth in WHIP (1.074), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
