On Saturday, Maikel Garcia (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 26 walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.6% of them.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (4.3%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38 of 94 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .316 AVG .243 .351 OBP .297 .420 SLG .322 14 XBH 8 1 HR 3 27 RBI 16 34/12 K/BB 49/14 9 SB 10

Mariners Pitching Rankings