Matt Beaty vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Matt Beaty and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty has four doubles and five walks while hitting .311.
- Beaty has had a hit in 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (13.6%).
- In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.357
|AVG
|.200
|.438
|OBP
|.200
|.357
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|3/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.72 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (11-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 148 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.074 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
