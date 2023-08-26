The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

  • Velazquez has two doubles, seven home runs and three walks while hitting .235.
  • Velazquez has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this season (11 of 21), with more than one hit four times (19.0%).
  • In seven games this season, he has gone deep (33.3%, and 9.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Velazquez has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 of 21 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
.348 AVG .083
.348 OBP .083
.870 SLG .333
4 XBH 1
4 HR 1
5 RBI 1
6/0 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gilbert (11-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 148 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), eighth in WHIP (1.074), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.