Nolan Jones vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nolan Jones (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .278 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 43 of 71 games this year (60.6%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (23.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (16.9%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has driven in a run in 22 games this year (31.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|39
|.280
|AVG
|.275
|.369
|OBP
|.344
|.486
|SLG
|.522
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|30/15
|K/BB
|62/14
|6
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Orioles will send Bradish (8-6) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
