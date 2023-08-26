Saturday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (80-48) and Colorado Rockies (48-80) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 26.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (8-6, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.18 ERA).

Rockies vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 112 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (38.4%) in those games.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +240 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (563 total runs).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.57) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule