The Baltimore Orioles host the Colorado Rockies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Adley Rutschman, Ryan McMahon and others in this game.

Rockies vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 114 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .249/.333/.455 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 117 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .261/.298/.437 so far this season.

Tovar heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rays Aug. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Rays Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bradish Stats

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (8-6) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bradish has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Aug. 20 6.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Mariners Aug. 13 6.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Aug. 6 4.2 3 0 0 5 5 at Blue Jays Aug. 1 7.0 4 3 3 7 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 6.2 7 5 5 3 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 131 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 71 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .276/.370/.428 slash line so far this season.

Rutschman will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .409 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Athletics Aug. 20 2-for-4 3 0 1 2 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has recorded 114 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .250/.323/.476 slash line so far this season.

Santander enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three home runs and five RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Athletics Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Aug. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

