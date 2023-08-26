Saturday's game features the Seattle Mariners (72-56) and the Kansas City Royals (41-89) clashing at T-Mobile Park (on August 26) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Mariners.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (11-5) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (3-14) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Royals games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 31.6%, of the 114 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 6-11 when favored by +190 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 26 in baseball scoring four runs per game (522 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule