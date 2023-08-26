Julio Rodriguez will lead the way for the Seattle Mariners (72-56) on Saturday, August 26, when they square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (41-89) at T-Mobile Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +190 odds to win. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (11-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (3-14, 6.01 ERA)

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 84 times this season and won 48, or 57.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 6-2 (75%).

Seattle has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 31.6%, of the 114 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious six times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+170) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Michael Massey 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

