Robert Austin Wynns -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .191 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In 17 of 34 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.

He has homered in one of 34 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Wynns has driven in a run in five games this season (14.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 34 games so far this year.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 2 .212 AVG .200 .316 OBP .333 .273 SLG .200 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 9/4 K/BB 1/1 1 SB 0

