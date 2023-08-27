Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in OBP (.318), slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (145) this season.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 67.2% of his games this year (86 of 128), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (32.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (25 of 128), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 48 games this year (37.5%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this year (46.1%), including 12 multi-run games (9.4%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|67
|.302
|AVG
|.256
|.335
|OBP
|.303
|.563
|SLG
|.448
|31
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|11
|51
|RBI
|30
|43/13
|K/BB
|59/16
|13
|SB
|24
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (10-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10).
