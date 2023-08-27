The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks.

In 69.5% of his games this season (66 of 95), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in four games this season (4.2%), homering in 1% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.9% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.0% of his games this year (38 of 95), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .316 AVG .244 .351 OBP .302 .420 SLG .328 14 XBH 9 1 HR 3 27 RBI 17 34/12 K/BB 49/15 9 SB 10

Mariners Pitching Rankings