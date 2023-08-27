Mike Toglia vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Orioles Player Props
|Rockies vs Orioles Prediction
|Rockies vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Orioles
|Rockies vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Orioles Odds
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .175.
- Toglia has gotten a hit in 19 of 38 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (7.9%).
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Toglia has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In 15 of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.210
|AVG
|.141
|.300
|OBP
|.179
|.290
|SLG
|.281
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|4
|23/8
|K/BB
|24/2
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 24th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 16 against the San Diego Padres, when he went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.73 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.