Sunday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (81-48) and the Colorado Rockies (48-81) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on August 27) at 1:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Orioles.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Jack Flaherty (8-8) to the mound, while Ty Blach (1-1) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Rockies vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-8.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 8-1-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The Rockies have come away with 43 wins in the 113 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win nine times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (567 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.56 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule