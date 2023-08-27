Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners (73-56) and the Kansas City Royals (41-90) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on August 27.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (10-7) for the Mariners and Alec Marsh (0-6) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 31.3%, of the 115 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.0 runs per game (524 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule