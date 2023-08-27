The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field at T-Mobile Park against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 126 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 23rd in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 524 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined 1.418 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Alec Marsh (0-6) will take the mound for the Royals, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Marsh will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners L 15-2 Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Luis Ortiz 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller 9/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox - Home - Tanner Houck

