Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .218 with four doubles, a triple and four walks.

Rodgers has gotten at least one hit in 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), with more than one hit five times (25.0%).

In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Rodgers has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In five games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 .314 AVG .140 .333 OBP .229 .486 SLG .140 5 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 2 10/1 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings