Elias Díaz vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .274.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (71 of 114), with multiple hits 31 times (27.2%).
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (11.4%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 38 games this year (33.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 28.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.4%.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|60
|.292
|AVG
|.258
|.335
|OBP
|.313
|.492
|SLG
|.376
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|28
|37/14
|K/BB
|55/15
|2
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 134 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.39), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 52nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
