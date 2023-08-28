Elias Diaz and his .394 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .274.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (71 of 114), with multiple hits 31 times (27.2%).

Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (11.4%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 38 games this year (33.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 28.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.4%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 60 .292 AVG .258 .335 OBP .313 .492 SLG .376 21 XBH 14 8 HR 5 34 RBI 28 37/14 K/BB 55/15 2 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings