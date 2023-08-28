Harold Castro vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In 47 of 82 games this year (57.3%) Castro has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
- He has homered in one of 82 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (23.2%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (11.0%).
- He has scored in 21 of 82 games (25.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.282
|AVG
|.242
|.286
|OBP
|.269
|.333
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|13
|32/1
|K/BB
|29/5
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.83 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, one per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.39), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 52nd in K/9 (6.5).
