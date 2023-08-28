On Monday, Kyle Isbel (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .241.

Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (41 of 72), with multiple hits 15 times (20.8%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (6.9%), leaving the park in 2% of his plate appearances.

Isbel has an RBI in 21 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.1% of his games this year (26 of 72), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .250 AVG .233 .274 OBP .270 .366 SLG .403 9 XBH 15 2 HR 3 13 RBI 14 18/3 K/BB 29/7 4 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings