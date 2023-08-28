Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .279 with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 67 of 96 games this season (69.8%), including 25 multi-hit games (26.0%).

In four games this season, he has gone deep (4.2%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has had an RBI in 36 games this year (37.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .316 AVG .245 .351 OBP .300 .420 SLG .326 14 XBH 9 1 HR 3 27 RBI 17 34/12 K/BB 50/15 9 SB 10

Pirates Pitching Rankings