Matt Beaty vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Matt Beaty -- batting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on August 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is hitting .280 with four doubles and six walks.
- Beaty has picked up a hit in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this season.
- Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.357
|AVG
|.200
|.438
|OBP
|.200
|.357
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|3/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (7-13 with a 4.46 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.328 WHIP ranks 45th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
