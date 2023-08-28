Nolan Jones vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Nolan Jones -- batting .297 with a double, a triple, two home runs, six walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .275 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 44 of 73 games this year (60.3%), including 17 multi-hit games (23.3%).
- He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 73), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.1% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 41.1% of his games this season (30 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|41
|.280
|AVG
|.271
|.369
|OBP
|.346
|.486
|SLG
|.507
|10
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|30/15
|K/BB
|65/16
|6
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 134 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.39), 26th in WHIP (1.200), and 52nd in K/9 (6.5) among pitchers who qualify.
