Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will meet Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+200). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at -120 odds). The total for the game is listed at 12 runs.

Rockies vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

Denver, Colorado

Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 12 -120 +100 -2.5 -120 +100

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 114 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (38.6%) in those games.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in 17 such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 129 games with a total.

The Rockies are 17-11-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-33 21-48 20-31 29-50 31-58 18-23

