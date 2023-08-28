The Atlanta Braves (84-45) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they visit Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (49-81) at Coors Field on Monday, August 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+190). Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at -110 odds). The total is 12 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (10-4, 3.39 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (9-9, 5.48 ERA)

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 116 games this season and won 76 (65.5%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Braves have a 19-6 record (winning 76% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Rockies have come away with 44 wins in the 114 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win one times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+125) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Harold Castro 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+155) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.